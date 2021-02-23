New Manx Covid cluster remains 'contained' despite rise in case numbers

A total of 25 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Isle of Man after a new cluster emerged in the Island last week.

There are currently no 'unexplained community cases', which has previously led to lockdown rules being implemented.

At the moment, our approach of focussing on testing, tracing and isolating has proven effective. 25 cases have been identified and contained with – as yet – no unexplained community cases. We can take comfort in this but we cannot let down our guard. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust our response if necessary. David Ashford MHK, Minister for Health and Social Care

Chief Minister Howard Quayle told the House of Keys this morning that over 170 people are in isolation and have been offered tests.

The index case started from an employee of the Steam Packet Company (SPC) and has a 'clear train of transmission' to all the identified cases.

An investigation is currently underway after a 'breakdown' in adherence to the self-isolation rules within the SPC, with talks taking place between the Company and the Isle of Man Government.

Since the initial case, the virus has spread to various locations across the island.

The government has listed a number of 'low-risk' locations over the past week and asked that people self-isolate if they were at the specified locations and go on to develop symptoms.

Health Minister, David Ashford MHK, gave an update at the latest Isle of Man Government press briefing. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The total number of active cases has risen sharply since the new cluster was identified just under a week ago.