Everton FC are one step closer to a new ground after plans for their 52,000-seater stadium was given the go ahead.

It is hoped the Premier League club will be able to begin playing at the Bramley-Moore Dock site as early as 2024.

Liverpool City Council's planning committee passed the Toffees' plans unanimously, and it has now been sent to the government to have the procedural final say.

Credit: Everton FC

The team submitted plans to move from Goodison Park in December 2019, and following feedback, they were updated in September 2020.

The new stadium will be at Bramley-Moore Dock is expected to cost £500m, and could also host concerts, weddings, funerals, Christmas parties and conferences.

Denise Barret-Baxendale, Everton's Chief Executive, told the planning meeting it is hoped the new development could further development in north Liverpool.

She said: "This is much more than a new home for Everton, it is a once in a generation opportunity to regenerate a part of the city that badly needs investment."

A council report said Everton, who have been at Goodison Park since 1892, wanted a new ground to "keep pace with Premier League competitors and prosper".

Everton's current ground, Goodison Park, will be transformed into a legacy space, which will include housing, a health centre, green spaces, retail, and business facilities.