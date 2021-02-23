Suspected murder victim 'life and soul of the party'

A woman at the centre of a murder probe was "the life and soul of the party", her family said.

Police discovered the body of Kimberley McAssey, 29, at an address in Prestwich, Greater Manchester, on Sunday.

Officers were called to the property in Sherborne Court at about 12.15pm to a report of the sudden death of a woman.

A 30-year-old man was on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning as the investigation continues.

In a statement, Ms McAssey's family said: "Kimberley was a loving mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, auntie, niece, friend and colleague.

"She was the life and soul of the party and always got up dancing. She loved going out for walks and jogging with friends.

"There was never a dull moment with her around."

Detectives are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward and contact 0161 856 8948 quoting log 1308 of 21/02/21. Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.