Opening homes and hearts and giving support through Shared Lives
Video report by Victoria Grimes.
A family from Warrington are helping to support adults with learning disabilities, mental health problems or other needs by sharing their home.
Emily and Allen Portwood recently welcomed Molly and Tyler into the family home through a scheme called Shared Lives.
The pair will be offered help and support with the eventual goal of leading them onto independent living.
They help me a lot and it's built up my confidence.
Watching Molly cooking, watching Tyler doing the guinea pigs, watching them achieve small goals and small steps, it's rewarding.
If you're someone who is looking for long term support and perhaps you thought the only option was a care home or getting support and living on your own, you probably have shared lives as an option.