Opening homes and hearts and giving support through Shared Lives

Video report by Victoria Grimes.

A family from Warrington are helping to support adults with learning disabilities, mental health problems or other needs by sharing their home.

Emily and Allen Portwood recently welcomed Molly and Tyler into the family home through a scheme called Shared Lives.

The Portman family have given a home to Molly and Tyler through 'Shared Lives.' Credit: ITV Granada

The pair will be offered help and support with the eventual goal of leading them onto independent living.

They help me a lot and it's built up my confidence. Tyler

Shared Lives - Molly learning to cook Credit: ITV Granada

Watching Molly cooking, watching Tyler doing the guinea pigs, watching them achieve small goals and small steps, it's rewarding. Emily Portwood

Alex Fox, CEO Shared Lives Credit: ITV