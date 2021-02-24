The covid testing hub run by health students at UCLAN

Students who have on campus learning at the University of Central Lancashire are being tested for Covid twice a week.

The measures are compulsory for those studying courses requiring face-to-face practical learning like health care and science courses. 

The testing hub also gives students chance to practice their skills.

We're employing our own students from health related subjects so they're getting experience within their line of work which supports our University concept of real world learning.

Professor Graham Baldwin, Vice Chancellor University of Central Lancashire