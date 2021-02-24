Thieves steal beehives in Cheshire

Thieves have stolen beehives containing tens of thousands of bees in Cheshire.

Cheshire Police's rural crimes team ﻿says they were stolen from a beekeeper in Swettenham near Holmes Chapel.

They are urging people to be vigilant.

As you are probably aware beekeeping is a skilled pastime/profession and colonies are not only important to the environment but are cared for intensely so will now not only be a financial loss but also time consuming as he now needs to rebuild these colonies. Please be vigilant and let us know if you see any suspicious activity via 101 or 999 if a crime is in progress.