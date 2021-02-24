Warrington Wolves head coach Steve Price insists his decision to leave the club is a family one.

After leading the club to Challenge Cup success and a Grand Final, the Australian has decided to head home at the end of the upcoming Super League season.

"I love the club. I love the team. It's a decision based entirely on my family," Price told Granada Reports.

"It will be our fourth year in the UK and we've loved every minute of it. But I just thought, for the club, I should be open and transparent so they can do what they need to and we can focus on the job at hand."

Analysis by Chris Hall, Sports Correspondent

Steve Price has never been verbose in TV interviews. He's a humble guy who just wants to crack on with the job and definitely not a showman for the cameras.

So what appears to be a careful navigation away from the reasons for his departure shouldn't be a huge surprise. But it does little to quash rumours that the decision was one taken by the club, who are still desperate for their first Super League title, and were disappointed by last year's failure to reach the Grand Final.

There will also be rumours that he's leaving for a job in the superior Australian NRL competition. Super League is often used a stepping stone for Aussies to gain head coaching experience before taking up top jobs back home. St Helens' Justin Holbrook is now in charge at Gold Coast Titans, while ex-Wigan chief Michael Maguire leads Wests Tigers.

What was clear from my chat with him, is that Price is desperate to get attention off himself and to show his mind isn't wandering to Sydney harbour. Keeping the players focused will be one of his biggest challenges this year. Knowing that the boss you're putting your body on the line for is leaving soon is hardly ideal motivation. If results start to go against them, it will be a huge test of Price's leadership and of his employer's resolve to stand by him until the end of the season.

Price, though, insists the players' professionalism will prevent any problems in the dressing room.

So, who next?

With a wealthy owner in concert promoter Simon Moran, an established top end team and a strong fan base, the Warrington head coach job will be highly sought after.

One of the early candidates is Brian McDermott, who won Warrington's holy grail - Super League - four times as Leeds Rhinos' boss.

Former Wigan head coach Shaun Wane has three Grand Final wins himself and may fancy a new challenge once he's finished with England at this year's World Cup.

Warrington could again go down the Australian route. Or they could put their faith in a man who gave almost his entire career to the club.

Former captain Lee Briers has been quietly learning his trade on Price's coaching staff. He had one of the smartest rugby brains as a player.

Now could be the right time for him to step up to lead the club he loves. He would perhaps be the only candidate to be afforded the patience of the fans, who are becoming frustrated at their failure to land a Super League title, while their neighbours at Wigan and St Helens continue to dominate.