Woman loses all her belongings in Denton Warehouse fire
A woman from Manchester has lost all her belongings in a fire after putting them into storage.
Mum-of-two Sophie Wood had rented space in a storage unit whilst waiting to move house.
On Sunday 21 February a massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Denton which engulfed the storage unit.
All of Sophie's things went up in flames.
Exactly where the ball of flames was, was my unit so I knew straight away it had all gone.
Fundraising has been set up for Sophie to replace her belongings - to donate click here