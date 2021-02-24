Woman loses all her belongings in Denton Warehouse fire

A woman from Manchester has lost all her belongings in a fire after putting them into storage.

Mum-of-two Sophie Wood had rented space in a storage unit whilst waiting to move house.

On Sunday 21 February a massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Denton which engulfed the storage unit.

Fire at the warehouse in Denton

All of Sophie's things went up in flames.

Sophie Wood lost all her belongings in the Denton warehouse fire Credit: ITV Granada

Exactly where the ball of flames was, was my unit so I knew straight away it had all gone. Sophie Wood

