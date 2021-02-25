Air Ambulance charity launches emergency appeal to stay in the skies

North West Air Ambulance is launching an emergency appeal after their fundraising has been severely hit by the pandemic.

While the charity has continued to support the NHS on the frontline and provide advanced pre-hospital care to patients in need across the region, NWAA has lost an estimated £71,000 each month in revenue since the first national lockdown.

The charity relies solely on public and corporate support to raise £9.5 million a year, that's the amount it takes to remain operational. The pandemic has had a severe impact on the organisation with store closures, cancelled fundraisers and postponed events.

Former patients are urging people to support the charity, including 27 year old Jake Cowen, from Oldham. After suffering a fall whilst window-cleaning in Warrington last year, Jake went into cardiac arrest, suffering a seizure that stopped his heart. Due to the severity of his condition, NWAA crews arrived to the scene and worked closely with the North West Ambulance Service to stabilise his condition.

We are all so grateful for NWAA and the ambulance service. Without the crew, I might not have survived. I owe them my life, and I urge others to support the charity right now, so that they can be there for those in need. Jake Cowen - former patient

COVID-19 has disrupted everyone's lives, it's threatened to grind down our friends in the NHS, and it's placed financial and operational strain on our charity. The crew have continued their lifesaving work every day, supporting the NHS and working side by side with the ambulance service. However, the disruption to our fundraising revenues is significant and we don't take sharing this news lightly. Sarah Naismith, Director of Income and Engagement, at the North West Air Ambulance Charity

To donate to the charity visit www.nwaa.net/emergencyappeal.