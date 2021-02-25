Future of Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port plant hangs in the balance

Does the fate of almost a thousand jobs at the Vauxhall car plant in Cheshire depend on a major cash investment from the Government?

Vauxhall's owners - Stellantis - have been holding talks with the Government about the future of the car factory at Ellesmere Port.

It's now understood they're looking for financial incentives to keep the factory open and produce a new range of electric cars.

Workers have spent the last few days waiting for news, not knowing when exactly their fate will be decided.

Amy Welch has the latest.

Speculation has been mounting since Vauxhall's French parent company, PSA, merged with Fiat Chrysler to form a new automotive superpower last month, fuelled by the forthcoming ban on new petrol and diesel cars.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has been involved in talks with the company.

Stellantis chief executive Carlos Tavares has warned governments can "create situations which destroy the business model".

If we are told that in 2030 internal combustion engines cannot be sold in the UK - which we respect as a decision from the country - then we are not going to invest in internal combustion engines anymore because that makes no sense. Carlos Tavares, CEO, Stellantis

Analysts believe any decision will illustrate if the Government is serious about battery power, and green technology, which needs money investing in giga plants for batteries.

Union officials believe the UK needs at least seven battery plants to cope with the increasing switch to the technology. The best case for the UK motor industry would be a decision to make a new generation of electric cars at Ellesmere Port.

The long-term future of the Vauxhall plant is essential to the success of the entire North West economy. Up to 7,000 workers in the supply chain rely on the plant for their livelihoods. It would be entirely unforgivable if the Government failed to provide every possible assistance and support in securing the future of this critical plant. John Cooper, Unite the Union