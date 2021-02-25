Isle of Man air and sea carrier workers to be vaccinated as priority

Priority vaccinations are being offered to staff of the Island's air and sea carriers.

Staff that will be vaccinated include the Steam Packet Company crews, the Ramsey-based sea freight carrier Mezeron, along with Isle of Man-based crew working for Loganair.

It will also include the air ambulance provider IAS Medical.

This follows a review by senior officers who are managing the Government's response to the pandemic.

Steam Packet Company crews will be receiving their vaccine at the Chester Street vaccination hub outside of normal operating hours due to the covid restrictions.

Another session will be organised for crews unable to attend this week.

We have always said that our borders are our key defence against the virus, and this new chapter in our vaccination programme will reduce the risk of the virus being brought to the Island. David Ashford MHK, Minister for Health and Social Care

Crews have to abide by a number of restrictions due to a modified self-isolation order when they are off duty.

This includes wearing PPE when travelling between work and home.

Vaccinators will therefore also be required to wear PPE while jabs are being given and the hub will be deep-cleaned after each session.

Premises are expected to be checked over by the Infection Prevention and Control team.