Video report by Elaine Willcox

Adrienne Palin knew she wanted to be a girl from the age of three. Her twenty year journey has been tough even though she said she was lucky to have her friends and parents support.

She started to socially transition at 13 and after years of counselling and hormone therapy she had gender reassignment surgery at the age of 21.

Adrienne says she has never been happier, but it was a long and difficult process. She reached out to the creators of 'Out of Time' after being deeply moved by the film.

The film in set in Liverpool and tells the story of Connor who believed he was born into the wrong body.

It's writer, actress Kerry Williams, started researching transgender issues after watching a short clip on ITV This Morning, when a mum described how her 3 year old son wanted to wear a dress.

The mum-of-four from Norley in Cheshire wondered what she would do if one of her children had felt the same way.

She said she's been overwhelmed by the film's reaction from some transgender families. Some care settings now saying they will use it as part of their training to help support young people.

Janeen Schofield and her daughter Luna Credit: Family picture

Janeen Schofield from Liverpool is a nurse whose daughter Luna started to social transition when she was six.

For me the movie became magical. It has this powerful to touch the lay person who doesn't know any of the things we trans mum do. One of the best ways to educate is through media. There will be some families watching this with no other contacts in the world who know what they are going through. Here on tv is a family going through some of what they are going through' Jeneen Schofield

Lady Seanne who thanked the creators of 'Out of Time' for helping greater understanding of trans issues Credit: ITV Granada

Drag queen Lady Seanne grew up in the sixties and only now says he has the confidence to consider gender assignment surgery.

He told his parents when he was six, he should be a girl but he said they were horrified and terrified.

He became one of Liverpool's first drag queens and said if they have been better understanding when he was growing up, he would have the courage to be the person he always wanted to be.

'Out of Time' was released on Amazon Prime during Transgender Awareness Week, 13th-19th November.