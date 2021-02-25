Meet Billy Barlow - Formby's 85-year-old paperboy who's still going strong

Six days a week, rain or shine, 85-year-old Billy Barlow can be found treading the route of his paper round that's been his alone for more than 20 years.

Billy, who's from Formby first took on the role as a favour to a friend, now, two decades later, he's one of the country's oldest paper boys!

He believes his twice daily round keeps him young.

I reckon that's what's got me to the age I am. Getting up in the morning, something to do, going out, coming back. Billy Barlow

He's carried on delivering right the way through the pandemic, and is determined to keep going, despite having to spread so much bad news at the moment.

The 85-year-old has also made some furry friends along the way.

I feed a couple of dogs. I've biscuits in the car for dogs and some for cats! Billy Barlow

But is he the North West's oldest paperboy? If you know someone who can give Billy a run for his money, let us know.