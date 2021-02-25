Report by Tasha Kacheri

The Government's mass vaccination programme - so far hailed as a nationwide success - is STILL failing to reach thousands of people in what the Prime Minister this week called ''hard to reach'' communities. These are areas of high diversity, with many black and minority ethnic residents.

But it's also feared that the poorer an area is - the less likely it is to have a high take-up of the Covid jab.

A survey carried out by Oldham Mosques earlier this year found that amongst the Muslim communities in the town, half of those surveyed would not take a vaccine if it was offered.

28% Would accept the vaccine

22% Not sure if they would accept a vaccine

50% would not accept a vaccine

There were some genuine concerns, there were also some misinformed concerns, and some conspiracy theories. Abdul Basit Shah, Oldham Mosques Council

Courses are now taking place in Oldham to inform about the vaccine Credit: ITV Granada

The survey, which was shared with Oldham Council and the local NHS, was the first of its kind the country. Oldham Mosques are now delivering training sessions to Imams and community leaders to spread the word on the vaccines, in the hope that it will boost uptake.

Today we asked people in Oldham whether they know people who are apprehensive about receiving the vaccine.

Earlier Gamal Fahnbulleh and Elaine Willcox were joined by Lancashire's Director of Public Health to address some of the those issues.

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi told us what he thought was holding people back.