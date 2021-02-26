A man randomly attacked an innocent pensioner in the street in a horrifying attack.The "despicable" and unprovoked attack happened in Warrington on Thursday, October 22 last year.The victim, an 81-year-old man, was walking alone near Bridge Foot and came face-to-face with Jack Brooke between St Mary's Street and Miller Street.As the elderly man tried to step around, Brooke, 22, grabbed hold of his victim and punched him two or three times to the head.The blows caused the pensioner to fall to the floor onto his knees as Brooke walked off towards the town centre.Shortly after the attack, a passing cyclist came to the distressed man's aid.A few days after the attack, the elderly man attended Warrington Hospital after his injuries, a bruised ear and repeated headaches, became more painful.He then told his family what had happened and they reported it to police.Cheshire Police launched an investigation and appealed to the public for information on the attacker.The appeal resulted in a number of people coming forward, including the cyclist.Brooke was identified and arrested at his home address on October 28 and was subsequently charged.In an impact statement read out in court, the victim said he still replays the attack over and over in his head and has suffered flashbacks of Brooke’s fist coming over him.Sergeant Chris Webster, from Warrington Local Policing Unit, said:

I will never understand why Brooke chose to repeatedly punch an elderly man who was simply walking past him on a street. It's understandably had a significant impact on him physically and mentally and also shocked the local community. “Before Brooke’s assault the victim would regularly go for long walks without a care in the world. I only hope this doesn’t deter him from continuing to do this. Sergeant Chris Webster

He continued: “I want to thank the victim for having the courage to come forward and to the public who provided us with information to ensure justice was served.”David Keane, Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire, said: “It’s despicable to target some of the most vulnerable people in the community.“I hope the victim is able to overcome this ordeal and return to his daily walks.“I want to thank the public and the officers for ensuring this man has been brought before the courts and punished for this shocking attack."In a separate offence, Brooke was sentenced for criminal damage after breaking the window of a property on Whitefield Road in Warrington in August.He had picked up a plant pot and threw it at the living room window causing between £2,500 and £3,000 of damage.Brooke was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison at Warrington Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 24.