Five charged after investigation into use of encrypted communication services

Four men and a woman have been charged as part of an investigation into the use of encrypted communication services.

Officers carried out warrants in Oldham, Rochdale and Liverpool yesterday (Thursday 25 February 2021) as part of Operation Foam and charged four men and a woman.

Asad Zulfiquar, 35, of Broomfield Gardens, Liverpool, has been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis and possess for sale or transfer any prohibited weapon/ammunition.

Urszula Kareme, 42, of Burder Street, Oldham, has been charged with three counts of conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

Riasat Ali, 40, of Wyke Park, Oldham, has been charged with three counts of conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

Jake Burke, 30, of Middleton Road, Oldham, has been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Patrick Barry, 37, of Manchester Road, Heywood, has been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

They have all been remanded and will appear at Tameside Magistrates' Court today.