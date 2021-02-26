Hundreds of bus drivers are to stage an all-out strike in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Members of Unite working for Go North West will walk out on Sunday, hitting services across the Manchester region.

The union said it was "alarmed" at the company's plans to continue to run services when strikes begin.

Go North West's managing director, Nigel Featham, said:

Unite's strike is completely unnecessary and will make life harder for key workers in the middle of a pandemic. We have stepped up and made contingency plans to lay on buses so that NHS workers can get to hospitals, teachers can get to schools and retail workers can get to essential shops. We are determined the travelling public don't lose out. Go North West's managing director, Nigel Featham

He continued: "Changes to working practices proposed by Go North West will bring the company in line with terms standard across the industry and which Unite has already agreed at other bus companies.

"Our drivers, who are already among the best paid in the region, will be paid two consecutive inflation-linked annual pay rises, plus a lump sum of #5,000. We have offered a 'no redundancies' guarantee."

Unite North West regional secretary Ritchie James said:

Rather than seek a solution to the dispute, Go North West is instead intent on creating a health crisis. Rates of Covid-19 infections remain far too high and Go North West's alternative service lacks the essential protections that Unite has ensured are in place on its normal fleet of buses. Unite North West regional secretary Ritchie James

He continued: "During a lockdown it is simply reckless to be unnecessarily bringing workers in and out of the area, as it will inevitably result in an increase in infections."