Manx crew members of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company no longer have to self-isolate each time they finish their shift.

Previously, both Manx and UK-based Steam Packet Company workers were asked to self-isolate for fourteen days as part of their key worker direction notice.This follows a dispute about what Manx crews were expected to do on arrival, after the Director of Public Health claimed all Manx crews should be self-isolating after each shift.

A senior Steam Packet Company worker wrote to the Chief Minister explaining how the rules were 'ridiculous' as some workers would have to be in permanent isolation.

The change in isolation is one of various changes to rules for Manx ferry workers after a new agreement has been made with the Isle of Man Government.

Further changes include changes to testing as all crews will now be tested for Covid-19 before and after each shift.

UK-based crews working on the Manx ferries will still be required to self-isolate on their arrival into the Isle of Man.

The new arrangements have been approved by the Island's Director of Public Health Dr Henrietta Ewart.

It was also previously agreed that crew members of the Steam Packet would be vaccinated as a priority.

On Wednesday 24th February, 69 crew members received their first dose.

Both the Isle of Man Government and the Steam Packet Company have said they will continue to engage on a regular basis going forward.