RSPCA rescuers save wild animals caught in netting in two separate incidents

The RSPCA is urging people to be aware of the dangers of netting which can trap wildlife - including a fox which was lucky not to lose a limb.

The not-so-cunning Mr Fox had to be rescued by the RSPCA after he was found trapped in an old football net in the back garden of a house in Sale.

A woman saw the fox in trouble in her garden in Clarendon Road yesterday morning (Weds) and alerted the RSPCA

Animal rescuer, Inspector Deborah Beats was sent to the scene and could see how the frightened fox had become more entangled in the netting as he had tried to free himself.

Three of the fox’s limbs were stuck in the netting and there was a danger he could have lost one of them as he continued to struggle.

Deborah held the fox still with a specialist grasper and was able to cut him free. Thankfully he appeared unscathed by his ordeal.

Deborah said: “The netting was tight around three of the fox’s legs and as he was struggling it was getting tighter around them.

“When this happens there is obviously a danger that the netting will cut off circulation which could result in the animal losing a limb.

“He was very feisty so it was a struggle to free him but he appeared in good health and as soon as I cut off the netting he was off.

“The lady whose garden the fox was found in was really shocked that an old football net would be such a danger to wildlife so she will now safely dispose of it.

“We do get called to these incidents and they are very stressful for an animal, particularly a wild animal, to find themselves in and this situation could have been easily avoided.

“Netted fencing and netting used for gardening or in sport can be really dangerous for animals."

We would urge those using netting for sports to remove and store all nets after their game and put any discarded or old netting safely in a bin. Any garden netting should be replaced with solid metal mesh or people should use wood panels for fencing instead of netting. RSPCA Inspector Deborah Beats

This morning (Thurs) RSPCA inspector Paul Heaton was called to rescue a swan which had been caught in netting at Debdale Country Park, off Hyde Road, in Manchester.

The swan had got its beak stuck in the netting which had been put up to stop people free swimming during Covid restrictions and was left helpless. Paul managed to rescue it using his specialist grasper and was able to release the swan back to safety.