The North West’s 2 million milestone was hit in the week ending Sunday 21 February 2021. Published statistics show that as of Monday 22 February 2021, there had been a total of 1,967,808 first doses and a total of 2,037,564 vaccines given.

Now hundreds of thousands of people across the country who were asked to shield earlier this month are being invited for a Covid jab as the NHS vaccination programme gathers further momentum.

Letters are now landing on the doorsteps of around 445,000 people in England aged 64 who have not yet been vaccinated.

In the North West, 11 larger vaccination centres have been opened, making use of sports stadiums, racecourses and religious settings as convenient community settings where people can access a vaccine and maintain safe social distancing.

The NHS has already advised local vaccination centres to offer the vaccine to all adults on their GP Learning Disability register with immediate effect in line with guidance.

Last week the NHS began vaccinating people aged 65-69 years old through the national booking service.

Should anybody aged 65 to 69 want to wait to be called by their local GP vaccination service they are still able to do so.

The first four priority groups, which included those aged 70 and over, care home residents and staff, the extremely clinically vulnerable and NHS staff, were all offered a vaccination by the middle of February, in line with the Government’s target.