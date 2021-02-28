Coronation Street actor Johnny Briggs has died aged 85.

The actor made his Corrie debut as Mike Baldwin in 1976 and remained on the cobbles until 2006. In his role as underwear factory boss, the character was one of the soap's most famous.

He left the Coronation Street with his cockney character apparently suffering from a form of Alzheimer's.

Johnny Briggs made his Corrie debut as Mike Baldwin in 1976

The London-born actor also appeared on stage and in films, alongside the likes of Norman Wisdom, Dirk Bogarde and Tommy Steele.

Briggs was appointed an MBE in the Queen's New Year Honours in December.

In a statement, his family said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father, Johnny Briggs.

"He passed away peacefully this morning after a long illness, with family by his side. He was 85. We politely ask for privacy at this time, so that we can quietly grieve as a family and remember the wonderful times we had with him. Thank you."

Stars and colleagues have taken to social media to pay tribute to the star. Antony Cotton said he felt lucky to have worked with Briggs and added "we all adored him".

John Whiston, managing director of continuing drama and head of ITV in the north, said:

"The whole Coronation Street family is deeply saddened by the death of Johnny Briggs.

"For years Johnny was right at the centre of the show, playing the part of Mike Baldwin and bringing to the role huge energy, dynamism, professionalism and credibility.

"When Mike Baldwin was in a scene it was very hard to look at anyone else.

"And it was that charisma which made him irresistible to the women of Coronation Street, and to viewers.

"He truly was one of the most iconic characters the Street has ever known. We wish Johnny's family all our condolences."

TV presenter Piers Morgan said:

"RIP Johnny Briggs, 85," he tweeted.

"Coronation Street legend who played rogueish Mike Baldwin for 30yrs. Great character on & off screen."

Emmerdale actor John Bowe said the star would never be forgotten.