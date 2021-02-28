There will continue to be no on-Island Covid restrictions in the Isle of Man, despite yesterday's 'stay at home' advice from the Chief Minister.

Two 'unexplained' cases of coronavirus remain in the island after being detected on Saturday 27th February.

No new cases of coronavirus have been recorded on the island in the last 24 hours.

The Council of Ministers met earlier today to discuss the situation and decided that businesses can resume as normal and schools can open on Monday as usual.

48 The number of active cases in the Isle of Man.

The Isle of Man public have been living with no on-Island restrictions since coming out of a 'circuit-break lockdown' on 1st February 2021.

Restrictions remain on the borders which currently remain closed to non-residents as has done since March 2020.

Social distancing and face coverings are not enforced and remain voluntary but the Manx public are being encouraged to continue to be vigilant and to practice good hygiene.