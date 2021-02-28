Three arrests made over suspected firearms discharge in Manchester City Centre

Two 16-year-old boys are among three people arrested over a suspected firearms discharge in Manchester's city centre.

Greater Manchester Police said officers received a report of a suspected firearms discharge and road traffic collision in St Peter's Square just before 8.30pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended the scene and found an abandoned vehicle on the tram tracks in the Square.

Police said no one is believed to have been injured in the incident.

The 16-year-olds and a 19-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and possession of a firearm. They all remain in custody.

Superintendent Helen Critchley, from GMP's City of Manchester division, said: "We understand that this incident has no doubt caused concerns in the city centre and those living nearby but I'd like to reassure them that a thorough investigation is underway.

"Officers are at the scene and a large cordon is in place whilst a number of enquiries are carried out to establish what happened during this incident.

"Three arrests have been made and our efforts to piece together what happened continue.

"Anyone who was nearby at the time or has any information is asked to get in touch. Any details may prove vital and those with information can call 0161 856 4409 quoting log number 2989 of 27/02/2021.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.