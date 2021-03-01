Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor has told Granada Reports that Johnny Briggs, famous for his role as ladies' man Mike Baldwin was ''a joy to work with''.

People just fell in love with him, he was so charismatic. Sally Dynevor, Sally Webster in Coronation Street

The actor was a fixture on the cobbles, making his name as the Cockney businessman, for 30 years, appearing in 2,349 episodes before his departure in 2006.

He became one of the ITV soap's most iconic and well loved characters. As the Street's resident ladies man, Baldwin married four times and had more than 20 girlfriends during his time on the show.

Former co star Sally Dynevor described Johnny Briggs as 'a lovely, lovely person'. Credit: PA

Speaking to Granada Reports, former co-star Sally Dynevor, who plays Sally Webster in the show, described Briggs as 'mischievious' and said he always had 'a twinkle in his eye'.

She went on to say that even though he departed from the cobbles 15 years ago, she still misses him on set and described how he always had time to give 'very good advice' to her when she joined the show as a young actor.

I loved working with Johnny, you learnt so much just watching him, he was an incredible actor. Sally Dynevor, former co-star on Coronation Street

Johnny Briggs passed away at the age of 85 following a long illness, his family said.

