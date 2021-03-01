Report by Granada Reports Sport Correspondent David Chisnall

Liverpool FC are auctioning nearly 400 of its historical sporting items to its fans.

Fans will get the opportunity to own legendary pieces such as Jurgen Klopp’s locker door taken from the Melwood training ground, which was home to the Reds for 70 years.

Liverpool FC left the grounds in November last year after plans to build a new state of the art ground at their academy in Kirkby was announced.

This is a rare opportunity for Liverpool supporters to own a piece of the club's history.

Liverpool FC Museum Curator Stephen Done says: “Ironically it's not Anfield that you get the closest to the players, it's the training ground.

“Where do they spend the vast majority of their time, it was at Melwood. So all of these objects are really something associated very intensely with the players rather than very briefly in 90 odd minutes in a football match at Anfield.”

From the moment legendary manager Bill Shankly took over, Melwood became central to everything, Stephen says.

Former Liverpool FC player John Aldridge reflects on his time at Melwood: "To walk inside there as a player, it's a very proud moment.

"It just had an aura about it, there's no pictures or anything like nowadays, no trophies. It was pretty basic but it was special you have to say."

Other items to be auctioned include Jurgen Klopp's office desk.

What are some of the items up for grabs?

An item, which is predicted to be the most expensive, is the Liverpool Champions Wall worth an estimated £15,000

Liverpool FC hand sanitiser dispenser

A dart board from the players' canteen

The markers from the car parking spaces

A white board from Jurgen Klopp’s office

The money raised in the Melwood virtual auction on Tuesday 2 March will go to the charity LFC foundation.