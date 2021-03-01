Heather Arrowsmith, the Chief Executive of North West Air Ambulance, tells Gamal Fahnbulleh just how much the charity have lost over the course of the last year:

The North West Air Ambulance is appealing for help after its fundraising was decimated by the pandemic. The service, which is entirely dependent on donations, says it needs more than £9 million a year to continue, but has lost 20% of its income in the past year alone.

£71,000 estimated monthly loss in revenue since the first national lockdown

2,500 missions flown by NWAA each year

The care provided by North West Air Ambulance (NWAA) has become increasingly specialised across the two decades it has been flying - including giving blood transfusions.

8 million people are served by NWAA

The North West Air Ambulance (NWAA) was founded in 1999 and was established with a single aircraft in Blackpool.

The charity flies three helicopters in the region and has now launched an appeal to ensure the worst case scenario - where the life-saving fleet are grounded - is avoided.

The campaign has been backed by former patients, including Jake Cowen from Oldham, who says he owes the charity his life.

I was clearly on the brink... Without the crew, I might not have survived. Jake Cowen

NWAA came to Jake's help after he suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest following a fall as he cleaned windows with his father in Warrington in 2020.

Jake's condition was so bad NWAA crews worked closely with the North West Ambulance Service to stabilise his condition, treating him on route to Warrington General Hospital in a land ambulance.

Jake's family believe that without this care, he may not have survived.

Jake said: "I don't remember much from the day, but from the impression it's left on my mum and dad, I was clearly on the brink. We are all so grateful for NWAA and the ambulance service, especially as I'm now fit, well and back working with dad.

"Without the crew, I might not have survived. I owe them my life, and I urge others to support the charity right now, so that they can be there for those in need."

The North West Air Ambulance was flies three Eurocopters (EC135) in the region.

Sarah Naismith, Director of Income and Engagement at NWAA Charity any donations would allow the charity to continue its crucial work.

She said: "Covid-19 has disrupted everyone's lives, it's threatened to grind down our friends in the NHS, and it's placed financial and operational strain on our charity.

"The crew have continued their lifesaving work every day, supporting the NHS and working side by side with the ambulance service.

"However, the disruption to our fundraising revenues is significant and we don't take sharing this news lightly.

"Without funding, we may not be able to continue to make a critical difference to patients like Jake.

"For 21 years, we have always been blown away by the generosity of our supporters, and we wouldn't be here without them.

"With our work at greater risk than ever before, any donations will allow us to continue to reach and treat patients in need, and give them the best chance of survival. Help us help people across the North West."

For more information on the North West Air Ambulance Charity or to donate, click here.