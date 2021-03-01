Possible 'human remains' have been discovered close to a derelict pub in Bolton.

Police have cordoned off an area of woodland close to the building near Egerton Park.

Tests and forensic analysis is currently being carried out to ascertain the circumstances of the incident, Greater Manchester Police said.

A derelict pub close to where the possible human remains were discovered Credit: MEM

The police cordon is off Blackburn Road in Bolton near Egerton Park.

A couple who run a paranormal investigation Youtube channel - were in the area filming when they made the sad discovery.

An army style jacket was also found close to the remains and they rang 999 to alert the police.

We were doing our normal routine and about 10 or 15 minutes in we spotted something. I moved the bushes to the side and it was a human skull in the tree line. It really did give us a shock Danny Duffy

Police have cordoned off an area of woodland where the discovery was made close to Egerton Park Credit: MEN

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at around 12.35am on Monday 1 March to a report of a suspicious item being found off Blackburn Road, Egerton.

“Officers attended and found possible human remains.

“Enquiries are ongoing and a scene is in place whilst tests and forensic analysis are carried out to ascertain the circumstances.

“No arrests have been made.