Police turn away more than ONE HUNDRED cars from North West beach

It's not long until covid restrictions are expected to be eased but police forces across the region say they've had an extremely busy weekend, with the sunny weather proving too tempting for some.

In Merseyside, more than 100 cars were turned away from Formby beach with 20 fines worth £200 handed out to drivers on Saturday. Some of those people were found to have travelled from as far as Leeds, Stockport, and Manchester. Police now say they'll step up patrols in popular destinations.

To flagrantly flout the rules in this way is not only reckless and irresponsible, but can result in a substantial fine, as we have seen today. “Individuals from as far as Leeds, Manchester and Stockport were found to have made the trip to Formby today, which is quite frankly astounding. Community Policing Superintendent Graeme Robson

Meanwhile, in Lancashire officers say the 24 hours over Saturday was one of the busiest they've had.

They force said in total they'd dealt with some 618 covid-related incidents over the weekend including breaking up house parties an open gym and people traveling long distances to visit the county.

In Greater Manchester drivers were hit with parking fines as people flocked to theregion's beauty spots to make the most of the sunshine.

Read more: