Video report by Tim Scott

Following more than 100 years of fortune telling one crystal gazer from Blackpool has decided to move the family business online.

Sarah Petulengro's client base has consisted of celebs, locals and holiday makers but that all came to a halt during lockdown. The fortune teller operates out of Blackpool's Pleasure Beach which has been closed for much of the past 12 months.

Sarah say's she prints of pictures of people's palms to do her readings as well as chatting to people online.

But it doesn't always go to plan...

So, will the town's fortunes be on the up this year?

I think there's a very strong possibility and when we do open it is going to be a very, very good year. Sarah Petulengro

The Government roadmap could mean that the theme park and indeed Sarah's business could reopen in the coming weeks.