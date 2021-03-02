This is the incredible moment Fluffy the cat emerged from behind the wall of a house in Merseyside after falling down a chimney on the roof.

Fluffy was missing for FIVE days before being rescued by RSPCA staff and firecrews at a house in Wirral.

He had been up on the roof of a neighbouring house, refusing to be coaxed down, when he climbed into a chimney and fell, somehow ending up trapped in the internal wall of the house below.

When Fluffy got stuck in the chimney Credit: RSPCA

Not so much as when Santa got stuck up the Chimney, as when Fluffy got stuck in the Flue

With fears growing that poor Fluffy was stuck in the flue, flumoxed rescue workers had an idea. They knocked a brick out from a bedroom wall in a neighbour's house, where they found Fluffy stuck. Owner Tracey Baker was then able to cajole hin out through the gap.

Fluffy's head pokes out from behind the wall in the bedroom as rescuers try to coax her out. Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA Officer Helen Smith said: “It really was a struggle trying to locate Fluffy and at one point it was thought he had climbed out of the chimney and run off.

He was a lucky cat after falling a long way, he could have hit his head or broken his legs. Inspector Helen. Smith, RSPCA

“But I felt he was in the building somewhere and a neighbour was able to describe the chimney system which helped identify where he might be.

Rescue crews try to find Fluffy Credit: RSPCA

“The homeowners were great in allowing us to gain access in this way. It really was a great team effort by everyone and it was so nice to see Fluffy happy to be reunited with a very relieved owner.''

Fluffy with relieved owner Tracey. Credit: RSPCA

Tracey said: “It was so nice to get Fluffy back''.

I kept him in for a few days and hope he has learned his lesson so he won’t go too far again - I know he certainly missed his food. Tracey Baker, Fluffy's owner

Cats sometimes do sometimes wander in the direction of the roof, Helen says:

“In the vast majority of these kinds of cases cats are very capable of getting themselves down from a tree or roof, so unless there are special circumstances, we advise owners to try and coax their pet down with strong smelling food like fish and if that doesn’t work to give us a call back after 24 hours.”