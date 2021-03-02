Labour confirms shortlist of two for Liverpool Mayor vote

Liverpool Councillor Joanne Anderson Credit: Twitter profile

The Labour Party has confirmed its final two candidates on the shortlist for Mayor of the City of Liverpool.

Joanne Anderson is currently a councillor representing Princes Park and Anthony Lavelle is a councillor from Croxteth ward.

Liverpool councillor Anthony Lavelle Credit: Twitter profile

Either Anderson or Lavelle will ultimately go forward as Labour's candidate for city Mayor in the election in May and, the party hopes, take Joe Anderson's mantle.

Mr Anderson stepped aside in December after being arrested by police investigating offences of bribery and witness intimidation.

He denies the allegations.

His deputy, Wendy Simon, assumed the mayor's role but in a shock move last month the party told Cllr Simon and two other shortlisted candidates, that the selection process would begin again and they would not be invited to apply.

Liverpool's a left wing city and the Labour candidate will always been seen as the front runner in any election.

Announcing that Joanne Anderson and Anthony Lavelle have been shortlisted as candidates for the position of Liverpool Mayor, a Labour spokesperson said:

In Joanne and Anthony, Labour members in Liverpool have the choice between two excellent candidates who are both rooted in their communities and have outstanding campaigning and organisational skills. Labour Party spokesman

The party added: “They offer the city a new leadership, which is proud of its strong values and diverse communities. They are both fully committed to moving Liverpool forward out of the coronavirus crisis and fighting for the resources that the city desperately needs.”