Liverpool legend Ian St John has died at the age of 82 his family have announced.

The former forward made 425 appearances for the club between 1961 and 1971, scoring 118 goals.

He passed away on Monday, 1 March, following illness.

In a statement St John's family said: "It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that after a long illness we have lost a husband, father and grandfather.

"He passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside.

"We would like to thank all the staff at Arrowe Park Hospital for their hard work and dedication during these very difficult times.

"The family would be grateful for privacy at this extremely sad time."

St John spent 10 years at Anfield for a club record £37,500 transfer from Motherwell in June 1961.

The expense was questioned by the board, to which Shankly reportedly replied: "We can't afford not to buy him."

He was the scorer of one of the most iconic goals in Liverpool's history, under the management of Bill Shankly, scoring in extra time to secure the club's first ever FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Leeds United in 1965.

The Scot also helped the Reds in the First Division by gaining promotion in his first season.

He also represented Scotland 21 times, scoring nine goals.

After retiring in 1973, St John went on to manage his hometown club Motherwell and also Portsmouth.

After retiring Ian Saint John and Jimmy Greaves became known for their Saturday morning football preview show 'Saint and Greavsie'. Credit: EMPICS Entertainment

He then became well known as a pundit alongside another former player, Jimmy Greaves.

The pair hosted the popular Saturday football television show Saint and Greavsie from 1985 to 1992.

It was television's premier football preview show and featured a mix of football chat and humour.

Following the show's demise after ITV lost the rights to show Premier League football, St John maintained a media presence on local Merseyside radio.

In 2014 St John was diagnosed with bladder cancer, which subsequently spread to his prostate.

