Liverpool Football Club stars past and present have been paying tribute to former striker Ian St John, who has died at the age of 82.

St John made 425 appearances for the Reds and scored 118 goals as a key member of Bill Shankly's famous side of the 1960s.

Former club players have paid their own tributes, including ex captain Steven Gerrard, who heard the news during his Rangers press conference.

He's a legend and an iconic figure at the club and someone I've got incredible respect for. Stephen Gerrard, former Captain, Liverpool FC

"He's someone I've met on numerous occasions. A fantastic guy. Really insightful in terms of his career and experience at Liverpool and trying to pass on a lot of knowledge and expertise.

"So I'm really devastated to hear that news to be honest with you. Shocked as well, so I'd like to pass on my condolences to all his family and everyone close to the Saint. ''

Former forward Ian Rush who played for Liverpool from 1980–1987 and 1988–1996 was also amongst former club stars paying tribute on social media, calling St John as 'a legend'.

Current stars too added their tributes, midfielder James Milner said: ''what a player, what a man''.

Scotland and Liverpool has lost a true giant. Andy Robertson, Liverpool FC left back

Left-back and fellow Scot Andy Robertson wrote: "A man of warmth, humour, knowledge, wisdom and joy.

"Scotland and Liverpool has lost a true giant. My love goes to his family. Rest in peace Ian St John."

St John began his career with Motherwell in 1957 and scored 80 goals in 113 league games.

He also represented Scotland 21 times, scoring nine goals.