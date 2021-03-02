New covid measures to be announced on the Isle of Man

The Chief Minister of the Isle of Man will give a Covid briefing this morning (Tuesday) as more cases of the virus have been found on the island.

The Council of Ministers agreed series of measures last night that will come into effect from midnight following the 'unexplained' new cases.

St Ninian's Credit: Google street view

We're told the the most important development relates to St Ninian’s Lower School in Bemahague. All pupils in Year 8 and everyone they live with have been told to stay at home and wait to be contacted by the COVID-111 service.

Just a month ago the island removed all social distancing measures after getting the virus under control.