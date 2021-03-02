When will running events be back?

Video Report by Sarah Rogers

It's that time of year when runners are gearing up for Spring races, planning training, taking care of those last little niggles and breaking in new trainers. But will any of them actually go ahead?

The issue with mass running events isn't just about those taking part, it's the crowds that gather to watch, the people who've travelled to get there, organisers, toilets, aid stations etc. Each one poses it's own unique challenge.

It would appear club level and elite competition will get underway first with restrictions in place.

What are the rules?

Clubs, groups, coaching and competition can return outdoors from 29 March for both adults and children.

Competitions must be covid-secure.

No spectators to begin with.

Limits on travel.

Road Running, more details are being sought from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

England Athletics

Organisers of free 5km running event Parkrun say Saturday morning races will return for adults from June.

Bringing back parkrun events is a huge step for so many of us toward the return of normal life. Of course nothing is guaranteed and there is still, understandably, some uncertainty and trepidation within the community. But working towards these dates gives us all hope. Nick Pearson, Chief Executive Officer

Will I still be able to take part in a mass running event this year?

Over the past year many events have gone virtual and although they can't compete with the atmosphere of the real thing they are a way to keep race companies and charities afloat.

The whole industry has faced challenges with the calendar wiped out and for those organisations that rely on fundraisers, kind souls taking to the streets alone to complete challenges is dearly welcomed.

Whilst it looks like spring races are out, one famous race is making a comeback.

Bolton marathon

Last year organisers of the Bolton Marathon hoped to bring it back after a 30 year absence, but it was called off due to the pandemic. The iconic race was held in high regard across the world until it came to an end in 1987.

This year organisers were determined to bring it back, but it will take a different form.

So will mass events come back year? Maybe, but it's unlikely we'll see any until the Summer.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said more information regarding larger events will be released in the coming weeks.