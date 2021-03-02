Your Granada Weather Photos - March 2021

How do I submit a photo?

Email: This is the best option for image quality - granada.weather@itv.com

Twitter: @JoBlytheTV, @KerrieGosneyTV, @EmmaJessonTV

Low cloud over Bolton with Manchester in the distance Credit: BRADLEY JEFFREY
Shirdley Hill, Lancashire Credit: HEIDI BIRCHALL, Ormskirk
'A chat and a bite to eat' in Heysham Credit: JANET PACKHAM
Lancaster Canal at Hest Bank Credit: PHIL DAWSON
First light at Lunt Village Credit: LEE O'BRIEN
Knott End-on-Sea, Lancashire Credit: DEAN VALLANCE
Sun rising and Spring shadows in Failsworth Credit: PAUL EDWARDS
Crocuses in Heysham Credit: JANET PACKHAM
Foggy start in Barnoldswick Credit: ZOE HODKINSON
Crocus carpet in Boggart Hole, Blackley Credit: STEVE SWIFT
Holding on to the sun.....West Kirby, Wirral Credit: CHRIS STANDING
Crocuses in Levens Hall Credit: BELINDA McGEE
Ramsey, Isle of Man Credit: MIKE QUINE
Crocuses in Chorley Credit: STEVE MULVILLE

Tips for taking weather pictures

  • When taking a picture to be used on one of our weather forecasts, don't forget to make them landscape - rather than portrait - as this fits the screen better.

  • Also, remember that the weather presenters stand on the left-hand side of the screen, so worth taking note of this when trying to capture that perfect picture to send into us.

  • It's also great if you can tell us where the picture was taken and the name you would like us to credit the picture with.

  • By sending your pictures to us, you agree for us to use them in our weather forecasts to be broadcast on television and online (though the copyright will remain with you at all times, and you will be credited).