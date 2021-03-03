Hospital worker arrested on suspicion of patient murder and rape

A healthcare worker has been arrested on suspicion of murder, rape and sexual assault following a police investigation at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said the man was in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder, two offences of rape and one offence of sexual assault.

He has been suspended by the NHS trust.

Blackpool Victoria Hospital Credit: Lancs Live/MEN Media

The arrest was made as part of a murder investigation into the death of Valerie Kneale, 75, from Blackpool, who died from a haemorrhage caused by a non-medical-related internal injury, the police spokesman said.

A post-mortem examination on Ms Kneale was one of a number conducted as part of an investigation which began in November 2018 into allegations of mistreatment and neglect on the hospital's stroke unit.

The force said information related to other allegations of serious sexual assaults against two patients has also been received, as well as the sexual assault of a healthcare professional working on the stroke unit.

The arrest is not linked to a separate ongoing investigation into allegations of poisoning and neglect.