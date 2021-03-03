Preston has said good bye to one of its Second World War heroes - 97 year old veteran Cyril Parkinson, who was laid to rest in a funeral ceremony with military honours.

Cyril, who lived in Fulwood, died on 17 February. His funeral took place at Saint Cuthberts Church, where mourners gathered to remember him.

His coffin, draped with the Union flag, was escorted to the church and crematorium by a procession of old military vehicles and jeeps.

Silence fell as The Last Post was played by a lone bugler and fellow veterans bore flags and formed a guard of honour.

His nephew Gary Watkins, who works as a funeral director said his family wanted to give him a send off to make him proud.

Cyril's cortege was accompanied by military vehicles and jeeps Credit: itv

He was a tiny man, with a big heart. Gary Watkins, nephew

He deserved it, he loved the Army, he loved what he did. Gary Watkins, nephew

As a young man, Cyril took part in the D-Day landings in Normandy where he witnessed the horror of the sinking of the MV Derrycunihy.

Speaking to the Lancashire Evening Post in 2019, Cyril, who was a dispatch rider for the 8th Battalion of the Middlesex Machine Gun Regiment, remembered: "It was too rough to land, so we had to stay aboard for another night, anchored near to Juno Beach.

A young Cyril Parkinson.

"I wanted our boat to go down - I was that ill. Most of us were.

"I was terrible. I was sick all the way. And I mean sick. If truth were known I wanted to stuff it.

"But the morning after it had all calmed down and I was feeling better.

"I was leaning on the railings just wondering what I was doing there, waiting to be unloaded and I was actually looking at the boat anchored next to us when up it went.

"As soon as they started the engines it drew a mine.

"That was a bad start.

"It killed loads of people and the ship broke in two. It was terrible.

We were lucky because there was line after line of ships and we could have been on that one. Cyril Parkinson

The disaster killed 183 men from the 43rd (Wessex) Reconnaissance Regiment, as well as 25 of the ship’s crew.

Military vehicles accompanied Cyril's cortege Credit: ITV

After the war Cyril soon settled back in Preston where his passion for motorbikes continued.

He met wife Vera in 1953. They later both worked at British Aerospace in Samlesbury.

Vera died seven years ago at the age of 85.

Nephew Gary recalls how he made a sidecar for the motorcycle so the pair could take to the roads together.

Gary, described Cyril - who was just around 5ft tall - as "a tiny man with a big heart".