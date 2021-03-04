The bodies of two one-week-old puppies have been found at a Cheshire canal.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after the animals were discovered by member of the public four days apart at Bridgewater Canal in Grappenhall.

The first puppy was found in the water on Friday 26 February, while the second appeared on Tuesday 2 March.

A local animal rescue group transported the puppy's bodies to a vet.

RSPCA Inspector Jenny Bethel said: "This must have been a really upsetting discovery for local people and it’s awful to think that someone has deliberately dumped these tiny puppies.

"The vets have examined the bodies and believe the puppies to be approximately one week old, and they are blue / grey coloured Staffie type dogs and likely to be from the same litter.

"The vets can’t determine an obvious cause of death at this stage so we are very keen to find out more.

"I’m really concerned about the rest of the litter as well as the mother dog who could be in a lot of distress and in need of help, it’s a very worrying situation."

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch in confidence by calling 0300 123 8018.