Cat hitching ride on roof of train from London to Manchester causes delay

For some people having to make an essential journey from London to Manchester on Tuesday night, few could have guessed what would be the reason behind their delayed train.

It was a cat - spotted on the roof of the 9pm service from London Euston - refusing to move. Staff say the cat was wide-eyed and terrified and it was curled up on top of the 125mph Pendolino service while it was stationed at a platform.

It took staff two and a half hours to coax the tabby down and away from the danger of overhead power lines.

The cat took two and a half hours to coax down from the roof Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail said eventually a bin was pulled up beside the carriages to give the scared cat its own special platform on which to disembark.

Passengers were moved to another service - with only a slight delay.

We often have to deal with birds inside the station but in all my time here this is the first train surfing cat! Thankfully curiosity didn’t kill this cat and we're glad it avoided using up one of its nine lives thanks to the swift action of the station team and Avanti West Coast staff who organised for passengers to get onto a different train for the rescue to take place. Joe Hendry, Network Rail

Rail staff say the cat swaggered off "unfussed" after it had climbed down from the train Credit: Network Rail

Kathryn Pranga-Wells, lead station manager for Avanti West Coast, said: “The things some pets do to avoid lockdown. Thankfully we managed to avoid a cat-astrophe but don’t ask me-ow the cat got up there.”

It’s not known how the cat came to be on top of the high-speed train.

Seemingly the tabby was left unfussed, with station staff describing it ‘swaggering off’ with a sense of somewhere else to be after its 180-minute brush with danger.