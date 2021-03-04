Granada Reports celebrates World Book Day!

ARTICLE BY GRANADA REPORTS JOURNALIST VICTORIA GRIMES

It is a somewhat different World Book Day this year.

Like everything else, the pandemic has forced us to celebrate in different ways, but we are so happy to see so many of you enjoying it at home and some of the wonderful, imaginative and utterly crazy costumes you have managed to create!

And to those who dread the day and the last minute panic to come up with a costume - we feel your pain!

It got us talking about our favourite books and so we decided to ask world famous author Frank Cotterell-Boyce about his favourites.

Author and screenwriter Frank Cottrell Boyce Credit: PA

Frank is the author of children's classics like Millions, Cosmic and The Forgotten Coat, which is partly set in Liverpool.

He has won countless awards for his work and says despite also being a highly successful screenwriter, his heart lies in writing children's books.

I had a chat about to him about our favourites:

Books can transport you anywhere, through time, space, reality, and beyond. Those books we read as children have the power to evoke treasured memories for the rest of our lives, and are passed down through the generations.

Some of our Granada Reports team have shared memories of their favourites:

Sports Correspondent Chris Hall loves books so much, he actually wrote one for his son:

Weather Jo reads her kids the same books she used to love:

Producer Rachel is a fan of Jaqueline Wilson

For presenter Gamal, it was all about the sweets....

Cameraman and Reporter Jahmal took inspiration from his wrestling hero:

Presenter Elaine Willcox loves a certain trainee wizard....

Digital Lead and Producer Laura remembers an all time classic!

And here's how World Book Day has been celebrated around the North West:

Sisters Orla, 3 and Ruby, 8.

Brothers Tommy, 9 and Ted, 11, Daresbury

Rosie Hurst-Glover age 3 as Hetty Feather

Alannah with her adorable baby sister Lois, who is just 6 weeks and already enjoying Dear Zoo.

11 year old Honey from Wirral as Carl in 'Up!'

Ben, 2, Ribchester

Beautiful Phoebe, 9 months, is the Belle of the ball.

Ethan and Charlie, Liverpool

Ben Wainwright and sister Annabelle Wainwright, Wirral

