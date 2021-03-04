Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a Wirral man who has been missing for three months. Uyapo Hayunga-Macha, also known as Theo, was last seen in Birkenhead at around 5am on Friday 4 December.

Despite extensive searches of the area, officers say there have been no confirmed sightings of the 28-year-old and they are now becoming increasingly worried.

They have released a picture of a crossover bag he was wearing along with a black rucksack at the time he disappeared. Theo is a black male, 5ft 11in tall, of slim build, with short shaven black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange beanie hat, brown North Face coat and carrying a black rucksack and a crossover bag. Theo, who is originally from Botswana, speaks with a Liverpool/African accent and is also known to frequent Liverpool City centre. He also has links to the Kent area. Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Merseyside Police or by contacting @MerPolCC, 101 or the charity Missing People on 116 000.