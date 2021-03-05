A sneeky Peak - Peaky Blinders set descends on Liverpool...again

The setting, as ever, was perfect.

Liverpool's historic St George's hall and its historic neighbouring buildings were suitably dark and moody.

Anyone passing might have thought they had been transported back to the 1930s underworld, as vintage cars and menacing-looking men in flat caps, hats and long coats graced the famous cobbled streets.

Masks on set as the cast and crew prepare to shoot another scene Credit: Liverpool Echo

The only thing that gave it away...was the lights, camera and film crew.

Yes, Peaky Blinders has returned to Liverpool - this time to shoot scenes for its SIXTH series. The team were busy setting up outside St George's Hall as darkness fell to make for an atmospheric scene.Props including umbrellas on wooden stands and classic cars were set up outside the city's great neoclassical building.

Modern-day Liverpool took a back seat as Peaky Blinders took the city back to the 1930s Credit: Liverpool Echo

Production crews were seen placing lighting rigs and dressing the scene for the shoot of the hit BBC drama, which follows the exploits of the Shelby crime family.Although the drama is set in Birmingham in the aftermath of World War One, Liverpool is regularly called upon to provide the backdrop for the show, while some scenes have also been shot in Greater Manchester.It has been filmed in Liverpool since 2012 at a variety of locations including the Welsh Streets, the Tobacco warehouse at Stanley Dock, Blue Coat School, the State Ballroom on Dale Street, and in Port Sunlight.

The only change - and what a change - observers could not help noticing was the prevalence of facemasks, with the crew wearing them at all times, and the cast slipping them on between scenes.