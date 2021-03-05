All schools, nurseries and childminders on the Isle of Man have closed to combat the spread of Covid 19. The move is to tackle the spread of Covid 19 particularly among the Islands youngest residents.

The decision comes after a growing number of 'unexpected COVID-19 cases on the Island lead to a circuit breaker lockdown on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister, Howard Quayle MHK, said:

“Whilst much of the opportunity for transmission has been minimised through the circuit break, there are still a number of settings where children are moving around outside of the home. In the interests of children and broader society, we need to prevent children from mixing.

“This decision has not been taken lightly and is on the advice of Public Health and other professionals managing our response to this pandemic. I appreciate that it will present a challenge to our children and for a number of people who provide essential and indeed critical services for our Island but at the moment we feel this action is in the best interests of our young people and our community.”

Essential workers are allowed to ask other family members to provide childcare and children of separated households are able to travel between parents’ homes for the provision of childcare.

However, children from different households are not allowed to mix and parents have been told to keep children at home.

Household groups can continue to exercise with their children and all outdoor play areas have closed.

The rules will be reviewed over the weekend as the situation becomes clearer.