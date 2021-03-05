Report By Granada Reports journalist Tasha Kacheri

A charity is calling for more investment into eating disorder services as the number of those seeking help has risen during the pandemic.

In the past 12 months 1,339 under 19s have started treatment for an eating disorder in the North West, with 163 of those cases considered urgent - a 20% increase on the previous year.

However the region does have the shortest waiting times in the country - between October and December last year, 98% of urgent cases started treatment within a week, and 96% of routine cases started treatment within four weeks.

But the charity Beat say this is not enough - as the amount of support you get can differs depending on where you live in the country.

The charity wants to see a bigger investment into services for young people and adults that make real change to people's lives.

Marianne Howarth's mum Jacqueline died at aged 56 after a life long journey with anorexia. Credit: Marianne Howarth

What is an eating disorder?

Eating disorders are serious mental illnesses where people use disordered eating behaviour as a way to cope with difficult situations or with how they are feeling.

Eating disorders can take several forms, from limiting the amount of food eaten, eating large quantities of food in one go, getting rid of food eaten through unhealthy means (e.g. making themselves sick, misusing laxatives, fasting, or excessive exercise).

There is often an overlap between different eating disorders.

For people with eating disorders, how they treat food is often a way of helping them feel more able to cope or may make them feel in control.

Marianne Howarth's mum Jacquline died aged 56 from complications resulting from a life-long battle with anorexia.

Marianne herself developed anorexia when she was 12-years-old, but she was able to get the support she needed and has now recovered from her eating disorder.

Marianne sad: "The only thing I could control was my eating and that's how it became my coping mechanism."

Marianne has recovered from her eating disorder and now plans her holidays around all the delicious food she can eat. Credit: Marianne Howarth

Marianne say there should be more than one approach to supporting people, and it begins with how society sees people's bodies.

Being able to have a functioning and full life is what we should be aiming for, not numbers on a scale. Marianne Howarth

Marianne said: "I'm never going to look like Kendal Jenner but that's just the way it is but when you force feed these images, it does distort people and people start thinking they have to look that way and genetically they might never look that way."

What to do if you or someone you know has an eating disorder:

You can find lots of help and support on the NHS website or contact Beat.

Beat provide free helplines to support adults and young people:

Adult email support is open to anyone over 18:help@beateatingdisorders.org.uk

Studentline email support is open to all students: studentline@beateatingdisorders.org.uk

Youthline email support is open to anyone under 18: fyp@beateatingdisorders.org.uk