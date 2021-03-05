The funeral has taken place of a Greater Manchester police officer who died after contacting coronavirus.

PC Jon Wain passed away on 15 February after becoming ill with Covid-19.

The 49-year-old's funeral took place 4 March at Rochdale Crematorium.

Greater Manchester Police paid tribute to PC Wain: "Rest in peace, Jon. You will be missed by all your friends and colleagues at GMP."

PC Jon Wain Credit: Family Photo/GMP Federation

PC Wain joined Greater Manchester Police (GMP) in 2003 and worked in Response Team in Bury.

The officer has left behind his partner and two sons.

In February Brett Grange, from the Police Federation, said: "Jon was a quiet, friendly and hard-working officer who would always find a way to add either an incisive point missed at a key time or a hilarious quip amongst friends with his trademark smile.

"Although I and all his old team - and the teams Jon has worked on since - will not feel as much pain as his partner and sons, we feel enough to make this a really bad day for all those who had the honour to work with Jon."

Mr Grange added that Jon served the Bury communities "diligently" and was a "true gentlemen".