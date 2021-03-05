Lucky escape for quad biker who fell down 60ft sinkhole in Cumbria

A quad bike rider had a lucky escape after falling into a 60ft deep sinkhole that appeared in Cumbria.

The incident happened off Stank Lane in Barrow-in-Furness.

Firefighters from Barrow and Ulverston were called to the scene and used line rescue equipment to bring the biker to safety.

They were supported by Cumbria Police, the Great North Air Ambulance Service and the North West Ambulance Service.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service posted pictures of the incredible rescue.

The sinkhole was at least 60ft deep Credit: Cumbria Fire & Rescue Service

The biker survived the 60ft fall although no details have been released on any injuries.

In a statement, a fire service spokesperson said: "Earlier today, crews from Barrow and Ulverston attended an incident where an individual had fallen 60ft into a sinkhole in a field whilst riding a quad bike.

The Great North Ambulance at the scene of the drama near Barrow Credit: Cumbria Fre & Rescue Service

Alongside our colleagues from Mountain Rescue, we were able to bring the individual to safety using line rescue equipment. An excellent multi-agency team effort. Cumbria Fire Service spokesperson

A post on the LancsLive website speculated whether the sinkhole was actually the shaft of an old mine which closed in 1901.