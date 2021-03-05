Report by Granada Reports journalist Rob Smith

A running club started to honour the 22 victims of the Manchester Arena bombing has signed-up thousands of runners worldwide.

Hive was founded by a former police officer, who was part of the emergency response on the night of the attack, to raise money for charities in memory of those who died.

Club founder Aaron swapped the police for the fire service after the attack.

Aaron Lee, who is now a firefighter, says the club acts as a "living legacy." Anyone can join, anywhere in the world, and can run any distance - long or short.

I know there’s a memorial being built in Manchester but I’ve got to bear in mind that a lot of these families aren't even from Manchester. So, the accessibility for them is really hard. Aaron Lee, Founder, Hive Running Club

A raft of celebrities have lent their support to Hive, alongside people who have taken up running during lockdown. So far, the club has raised almost £20,000.