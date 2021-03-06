A healthcare worker has been bailed after earlier being arrested on suspicion of murder, rape and sexual assault as part of investigations into the death of a patient at Blackpool Victoria hospital.

Lancashire Police said the man was arrested on Wednesday as part of the murder investigation into the death of 75-year-old Valerie Kneale on November 16, 2018.

In a statement, the force said the man has been bailed to March 31st.

The man has been suspended by Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Detective Chief Inspector Jill Johnston said she understood the developments would "cause some significant concern in the community but please be reassured we have a dedicated team of officers conducting a number of enquiries".

These are complicated and sensitive allegations which we are committed to investigating thoroughly. Detective Chief Inspector Jill Johnston, Lancashire Police

Police first began their investigation in 2018 after receiving allegations of mistreatment and neglect in the stroke unit.

Several post morterms were carried out, including that of Valerie Kneale from the town.

A murder investigation was launched when it was revealed she died from a haemorrhage caused by a non-medical related internal injury.

Police said officers also received information related to other allegations of serious sexual assaults against two patients, as well as the sexual assault of a healthcare professional working on the stroke unit.

The force said the arrest is not linked to a separate ongoing investigation into allegations of poisoning and neglect.

Officers said they were supporting those involved in the investigation.