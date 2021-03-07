Thousands of pounds in Covid fines have been handed out after police broke up an illegal rave at a beauty spot near Bolton.Officers from Lancashire Police descended upon the Healey Nab quarry, north of Horwich in Bolton, in the early hours of March 7.12 fines of £200 each were issued to those who attended the illegal gathering.Images showing the aftermath of the gathering revealed bottles, rubbish, and nitrous oxide capsules scattered across the beauty spot.

A spokesperson from Lancashire Police said: "Tactical Operations from around the county have supported local patrols in breaking up an illegal rave in Healey Nab Quarry.

"The area is littered with bottles, NO2 capsules and rubbish.''"Twelve Covid breach tickets [were] issued and two males dealt with for possession of cannabis."